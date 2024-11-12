Five hour rescue as peat bog traps Peak District walker up to her thighs

A walker who lost her shoes to a peat bog had to walk for an hour with no boots on before being assisted by the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team.

On Tuesday November, 5 a young couple started out on a walk on the Kinder plateau in the morning.

The route they were following did not explain how the path disappears when walkers start to cross the plateau and how difficult the ground conditions can be at this time of year.

The pair had managed to get a good part of the way across, but it was taking much longer than they expected in the muddy, boggy conditions.

Kinder Mountain Rescue's five hour mission as peat bog traps Peak District walker up to her thighs. Photo submitted

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team leader Alan Howarth said: “This suddenly became a lot more serious when the girl became stuck up to her thighs in one of the peat bogs on the tops.

“Her partner managed to pull her out, but she lost both boots in the process.

“She bravely attempted to carry on, walking for another hour with only socks on her feet. She finally succumbed to the cold, with soaked trousers and socks, no longer being able to feel her feet.

“It was now dark and they realised they were stuck, so they called for our help.”

The pair fortunately had mobile signal, so Alan was able to talk to them and get an exact location.

“They were a long way into the plateau, so they had to try and stay warm while they waited for us..

“When we arrived, they were very cold and wet.

“We put them in a casualty shelter and started warming them up with hot drinks and jelly babies for energy.”

The team always travel with spare clothes and were able to give her something dry to wear along with an emergency Blizzard jacket and new boots.

“We were all pleased to see that she was able to warm up enough to walk back to our vehicles, as the alternative would have been a long stretcher carry going on until late at night.

“They had both made an impressive attempt to get down under their own steam, but in the end made the correct decision to call us.”

The five-hour rescue took 17 volunteers to bring the duo back to safety.