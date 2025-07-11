The fire service has issued an update on a blaze that saw employees evacuated from a site in High Peak – with 12 crews from across the county called to help tackle the incident.

Emergency services were called to the site on Hayfield Road, Chapel-en-le-Frith – at 6.42am on Sunday, July 6.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: Firefighters from Chapel-en-le-Frith, New Mills, Glossop, Buxton, Bradwell, Hathersage, Crich, Bakewell, Staveley, Heanor, Clowne and Matlock attended the incident – supported by a welfare unit from Belper, a water carrier and command unit from Buxton, and an aerial ladder platform from South Yorkshire’s Parkway station.

“Upon arrival, fire crews were met with one extraction unit well alight. All site employees were safely evacuated and there were no reported injuries.

A number of crews were deployed to tackle the fire. Credit: DFRS

“Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire, which had spread through the building.

“Final fire crews left the scene and handed the site back to onsite personnel at around 15:00 hours.

Firefighters from Chapel-en-le-Frith returned to the site at 6.00pm to carry out a reinspection of the site and check for any hot spots. The stop message was received at 6.55pm.

“A joint police and fire investigation into the fire has determined the most likely cause to be accidental, due to an overheating dust extraction unit.”