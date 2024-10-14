Fire crews remain at scene of blaze in High Peak town – with residents urged to close windows and avoid area

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 11:02 BST
Firefighters are still at the scene of a blaze that broke out yesterday evening in a High Peak town – with residents warned to close their windows and doors.

At 8.35pm last night, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to attend a fire at a derelict building at Ling Longs Road in Whaley Bridge.

Today, a DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain in attendance this morning, alongside colleagues from Derbyshire Police.

“Please keep windows and doors closed if you see or smell smoke and please avoid the area.”

