Firefighters are still at the scene of a blaze that broke out yesterday evening in a High Peak town – with residents warned to close their windows and doors.

At 8.35pm last night, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS) were called to attend a fire at a derelict building at Ling Longs Road in Whaley Bridge.

Today, a DFRS spokesperson said: “Firefighters remain in attendance this morning, alongside colleagues from Derbyshire Police.

“Please keep windows and doors closed if you see or smell smoke and please avoid the area.”