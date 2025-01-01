Derbyshire on flood alert as river levels rise after torrential new year rain
In the Peak District there are several flood warnings – meaning flooding is expected – in place. These include the River Goyt at Whaley Bridge and Peakshole Water at Castleton
A flood alert – meaning flooding is possible - is in place for the upper River Rother catchment area in Chesterfield.
The Environment Agency said: “River levels are still rising in response to heavy rainfall over night and early this morning. Flooding remains possible today, (Wednesday). Areas most at risk include River Rother from Chesterfield to Staveley, including the Rivers Hipper, Drone and Whitting.”
A flood alert is also in place on the Lower Derwent, with areas most at risk being low-lying agricultural land and roads including Darley Dale, Cromford, Matlock, Whatstandwell, Belper, Duffield, Milford, Little Eaton, and the B5057 between Darley Bridge and Two Dales Road. Another flood alert is in place for the River Amber around Ambergate, Cromford and Belper
The EA added: “Please plan driving routes to avoid low-lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and avoid contact with flood water.”
