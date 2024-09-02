Climber airlifted to hospital after suffering “significant injuries” during fall at Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A climber who sustained “significant injuries” during a fall in the Peak District was airlifted to hospital.

At 2.19pm on Saturday, August 31, the Edale Mountain Rescue Team were called to reports of a climber suffering a significant fall at Stoney Middleton.

An EMRT spokesperson said: “The team responded immediately, along with numerous resources from the ambulance service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On arrival, the climber was located and found to have fallen 15-20m – sustaining significant injuries.

The climber was transported to hospital by helicopter after their fall. Credit: Edale MRT

“Working closely with the ambulance service, the climber was stabilised and swiftly evacuated to a Helimed for transport to the regional trauma unit in Sheffield.”

You can donate to support the Edale Mountain Rescue Team here.