Body of missing Derbyshire woman located after search involving police and mountain rescue teams

By Tom Hardwick

Trainee reporter

Published 7th Jan 2025, 13:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The body of a woman reported missing in a Derbyshire town has been discovered – following a search operation involving police and mountain rescue teams.

At 9.30am on Monday, January 6, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were asked to assist Derbyshire Police with their search for a woman missing from her home in New Mills.

A KMRT spokesperson said: “We deployed team members on foot, a combined Kinder MRT and Glossop Mountain Rescue Team water team, a Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England search dog and a Buxton Mountain Rescue Team drone. We searched the Sett Valley from Thornsett to Waterside at Hague Bar.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Sadly, we located the lady deceased in the river at Waterside. Our water team were able to evacuate her and hand her over to the police.

The woman’s body was discovered after a joint operation involving both police and Derbyshire-based mountain rescue teams.The woman’s body was discovered after a joint operation involving both police and Derbyshire-based mountain rescue teams.
The woman’s body was discovered after a joint operation involving both police and Derbyshire-based mountain rescue teams.

“This was a terrible tragedy and our condolences go out to the lady’s family and friends.”

READ THIS: Peak District walkers rescued after getting stranded as night descended and bad weather arrived

The KMRT is staffed by volunteers who give their time free of charge and is funded entirely by public donations – you can donate to support their work here.

Related topics:DerbyshireBuxton Mountain Rescue Team

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice