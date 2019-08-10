Emergency funding announced to aid Whaley Bridge recovery

A package of emergency funding has been announced to help Whaley Bridge recover from the impact of the Toddbrook Reservoir emergency.

Businesses affected by the Whaley Bridge evacuation will receive up to £100,000 in emergency funding to cover uninsurable costs, the government announced today (Saturday).

A man walks past Goyt Wines and its message to everyone who helped the Whaley Bridge community. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images.

The money is part of a £5.25m package of support for communities and businesses hit by last week’s heavy rain and flooding.

The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has also committed to match regional support of £100,000 delivered through the local Business Recovery Fund.

READ MORE: Whaley Bridge is back open for business as life returns to town's streets

Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom said: “The recent bad weather has had an enormously disruptive impact on the Whaley Bridge economy.

Engineers work to channel water out of Toddbrook Reservoir. Photo: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images.

“We’re providing £100,000 of emergency funding to affected businesses to help them get back up and running as quickly as possible. We’re also working with the local authority and partners to ensure practical support on the ground.”

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government has activated the government's emergency Bellwin scheme to reimburse local authorities for the immediate costs they have paid out in support of the emergency in Whaley Bridge and flooding in Wainfleet in Lincolnshire and Richmondshire in North Yorkshire.

This will include for things such as rest centres, temporary accommodation and staff overtime.

READ MORE: Operation to save Toddbrook Reservoir from start to finish - in pictures

High Peak Borough Council will also receive £150,000 of funding to support its initiatives to help the recovery of the local economy.

Local Government Secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: “I am grateful for the work the local authorities in Derbyshire, Lincolnshire and North Yorkshire have done, and continue to do, to respond to the flooding and disruption, and I want to praise local residents for the resilience they have shown during this worrying time.

"The government is committed to helping the places affected by these recent events to get back on their feet. We have therefore activated the Bellwin scheme which will provide significant financial support to the affected areas, and we are also providing an initial £150,000 immediately to support Whaley Bridge's recovery.”

READ MORE: Reassurances given to Whaley Bridge residents with heavy rainfall expected this weekend

Following the return of residents to Whaley Bridge, investigations and engineering works led by the Canal and Rivers Trust, and supported by the Environment Agency, are ongoing at the Toddbrook Dam.

A hub remains in place, with information officers out on the ground supporting the community. Forecasts and river levels are being constantly monitored.