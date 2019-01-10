Edwina Currie masterminds TV quiz victory for High Peak hospice

Edwina Currie is pictured here with other contestants after winning Celebrity Mastermind for Blythe House Hospice.

The programme was aired on January 5 but the former MP and novelist won with the specialist subject of Lady Astor in the centenary year of women getting the vote when the programme was recorded in November.

Edwina said: “‘The old lady done good’ was my reaction to winning Celebrity Mastermind – the other contestants are about the same ages as my grandchildren.

“So it was a bit of a surprise - not least to me.

“It was an honour to play for Blythe House Hospice - which does such great work with people with life-changing and terminal illnesses.”