See which Buxton and High Peak schools have been affected by the snow

Snowfall in Buxton and across the High Peak has left the area blanketed in snow.
Here's a list of all Buxton schools and whether they have been affected by the snowfall.
If your school does not appear on this list, assume it is open unless the school notifies you.
Buxton Junior School - Open, with the register staying open until 9.30am to allow for travel disruption.
Buxton Community School - Closed
Whaley Bridge Primary School - Closed
Chinley Primary School - Closed
Glossopdale School - Closed
Furness Vale Primary - Closed
St. Georges C E Primary School - Closed
Hague Bar Primary School - Closed
Harpur Hill Primary School - Closed
St Thomas More Catholic School - Closed
New Mills School - Closed
Newtown Primary School - Closed