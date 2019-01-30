See which Buxton and High Peak schools have been affected by the snow

Snowfall in Buxton and across the High Peak has left the area blanketed in snow.

Here's a list of all Buxton schools and whether they have been affected by the snowfall.

If your school does not appear on this list, assume it is open unless the school notifies you.

Buxton Junior School - Open, with the register staying open until 9.30am to allow for travel disruption.

Buxton Community School - Closed

Whaley Bridge Primary School - Closed

Chinley Primary School - Closed

Glossopdale School - Closed

Furness Vale Primary - Closed

St. Georges C E Primary School - Closed

Hague Bar Primary School - Closed

Harpur Hill Primary School - Closed

St Thomas More Catholic School - Closed

New Mills School - Closed

Newtown Primary School - Closed