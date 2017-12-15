REVEALED: The Derbyshire primary schools which fail to meet government standards

These are the Derbyshire primary schools which fail to meet national targets for pupil progress.
Pupils' development by the age of 11 is measured by the Department for Education, who found 511 schools in England which had fewer than 65 per cent of children reaching the minimum expected standards in core subjects including reading, writing and maths.
In Derbyshire these were:
Brackensdale Junior School, Derby, Derby
Cherry Tree Hill Primary School, Derby, Derby
Cottons Farm Primary School, Derby, Derby
Grampian Primary Academy, Derby, Derby
Reigate Park Primary School, Derby, Derby
Westhouses Primary School, Alfreton, Derbyshire
Clifton CofE Primary School, Ashbourne, Derbyshire
Harpur Hill Primary School, Buxton, Derbyshire
Christ Church CofE Primary School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire
North Wingfield Primary and Nursery School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Spire Junior School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Tupton Primary and Nursery School, Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Whitecotes Primary Academy, Chesterfield, Derbyshire
Marlpool Junior School, Heanor, Derbyshire
Hague Bar Primary School, High Peak, Derbyshire
Hayfield Primary School, High Peak, Derbyshire
Kensington Junior School, Ilkeston, Derbyshire
Middleton Community Primary School, Matlock, Derbyshire
Pinxton Kirkstead Junior School, Pinxton, Derbyshire
Rosliston CofE Primary School, Swadlincote, Derbyshire