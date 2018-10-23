Furness Vale group awarded £88,000 towards new community facilities

A High Peak group has been awarded £88,000 towards new community facilities.

Furness Vale Community Organising Green Space (COGS) has been allocated the funding by Derbyshire County Council towards providing a changing room, toilet and showers at its community field on Yeardsley Lane in the village.

COGS has already spent years transforming the field - which it leases from High Peak Borough Council - by improving the drainage and landscaping, enhancing the area with flower beds and installing paths and outdoor gym equipment.

Now fundraising is underway for the next phase of improvements, which would be utilised by pupils at Furness Vale Primary School alongside the wider community.

COGS chairman Terry Watson commented: “£88,000 will really kick-start our fundraising for the changing rooms.”

Derbyshire county councillor Alison Fox, who helped secure the funding, added: “These facilities should be a fantastic addition, not only benefiting the pupils of Furness Vale Primary School but COGS and the wider community of Furness Vale.”

Headteacher of Furness Vale Primary School, Carol Taylor, said she was delighted at the prospect of pupils being able to use the new facilities.

“The school grounds are restrictive and, therefore, to have this fantastic green space at our disposal will be a wonderful asset,” she explained.

“With the introduction of the Sports Premium regulations, it is essential that we strive to provide the highest level of physical activity.

“The open space gives us the opportunity to develop sport and achieve success, and having access to changing rooms and facilities at the field will make a huge difference.”