Driver who died at scene of collision with bridge in Derbyshire named by police
A motorist who passed away after a collision in Derbyshire has been named by police today.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The incident occurred just after 4.30pm on Sunday, January 21, on Buxton Road at Earl Sterndale – when a Nissan Pathfinder collided with a bridge.
The driver of the Nissan was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Derbyshire Police spokesperson said: “He has now been named as Nicholas Stockdale. Mr Stockdale was 57 and from the Spalding area of Lincolnshire.
“His family are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.”