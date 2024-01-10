Driver demands compensation after car hits flood on Derbyshire country lane

They had to be rescued by the police

Witold Wojcik was returning from New Year celebrations when he hit a huge pool on the A6020 between Ashford in the Water and Hassop Station Cafe in Derbyshire.

A driver is demanding compensation after he drove into an unexpected flood at night on a country lane in the Peak District.

The 80-year-old said a bow wave came over the windscreen and he and his girlfriend were trapped in their seats as water poured in.

They were rescued by police and the car pulled to the side of the road, by Rowdale Cottages, he said. But another car suffered the same fate.

Now he wants Derbyshire County Council to pay £2,000, for recovery of the vehicle and a new engine, for failing fix the drainage or close the road.

He said: "It was like a lake, it was about a metre deep in the lowest place. The road was not closed in spite of its condition and there were no warning signs.

"The car stopped and water came through the door, we were soaking wet. It was frightening. The police came and they were very helpful and put us in their car and took us home."

Mr Wojcik said the road was clear when they drove through at 7pm on the way to a show at Buxton Opera House. It filled up between then and 1am.

"It has cost me £1,000 so far. A new engine will be about £400, or £1,000 fitted. I want Derbyshire County Council to pay. They should have corrected the drainage on that road a long time ago," he said.

"My friend and I drive a lot on the roads of the Peak District and we know how to drive over puddles. However, we have never seen anything like this."

A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: "We’re sorry to hear of the experience of Mr Wojcik and his girlfriend, which must have been very distressing for them.

"We closed the road and installed warning signs on being made aware of the issue in this area in the early morning of 1 January 2024.

"We inspect the road regularly and have a maintenance schedule to try to keep drains and gullies clear and free but more heavy rain on very wet ground and water courses makes it difficult for any drainage system to cope.

"Sadly, we’ve seen lots of recent flooding across our county from recent extreme weather events which has caused damage and difficulties to many homes and highways. We’re working to try to resolve the damage and build our network resilience where we can."