Drink-driver must pay £275 and gets a 16 month ban

A drink-driver has been banned from the road for 16 months and ordered to pay £275.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, February 7, how Jordan Dixon, 19, of Preston Avenue, Alfreton, was stopped by police on Victoria Street, at Alfreton.

Prosecuting solicitor Lynn Bickley said: “The circumstances are that on Sunday, January 14, at 12.50am, police observed Dixon driving a Ford Fiesta on Victoria Street, at Alfreton.

“They stopped the vehicle to speak to him and they believed he had been drinking and they asked him to do a roadside breath test which was positive.”

Mrs Bickley added that Dixon registered 56microgrammes of alcohol in 100millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 35microgrammes.

Dixon pleaded guilty to exceeding the alcohol drink-drive limit.

Magistrates fined Dixon £160 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

He was also disqualified from driving for 16 months but if he completes a drink-drive rehabilitation course the ban can be reduced by 17 weeks.