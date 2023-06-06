Dog rescued after becoming stuck on face of 517 metre tall Peak District beauty spot
At around 7.30pm on Friday, June 2, the Edale and Buxton Mountain Rescue Teams were called to attend an incident involving a dog that had become stuck on the face of Mam Tor.
In a Facebook post, an Edale MRT spokesperson said: “Kenny had run off from its owner the previous day and was spotted by a member of the public after a search by K9 Search and Rescue.
Advertisement
Advertisement
READ THIS: Police arrest pair and uncover suspected cannabis plants after being called to home in Derbyshire town
“As team members began to descend on a rope system from above, the owner – accompanied by one of our Mountain Rescue Search Dogs England handlers – was able to entice Kenny down to safe ground below Mam Tor. A happy ending for all involved.