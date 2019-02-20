DIY SOS call at New Mills Art Theatre

New Mills Art Theatre is appealing for volunteers to help transform it as part of an £800,000 refurbishment project.

As part of the revamp the theatre will be installing new seats donated by the West End’s Drury Lane Theatre Royal.

Audiences saw the last performance at New Mills Art Theatre in its current form on February 9, but volunteers have their work cut out to complete the makeover by Easter in time for its first event.

Volunteers have just ten weeks to complete the work needed - which includes:

- Removal of all the existing seats ready for collection

- Stripping of some of the existing auditorium wall paper, ready for the new paper

- Removal of existing flaking paint ready for plastering

- Removal of the existing radiators and boilers for the auditorium - and installing new copper pipework

- Installing missing skirting boards and dado rails

- Timber line the existing circle floor ready for new floor coverings

- Matt emulsion and gloss painting, both walls and ceilings

- Install new theatre seats from the Theatre Royal

The theatre needs painters, decorators, joiners, box-shifters, plumbers and general DIY dab-hands to work alongside existing members to help complete the work.

However organisers ask that volunteers bring their own tools, including wallscrapers, screwdrivers and protective clothes or overalls.

A number of works do have to be carried out by professional companies and they include:

- Installation of new floor coverings including the carpet and safety flooring

- Installation and commissioning of the new commercial boiler

- Hanging of the new wall coverings where needed

A spokesman said: “The work will be undertaken during the day and in the evenings so if you can help in any way with this ambitious project we would be only too pleased to hear from you.”

Work must be completed by Easter in time for the first gig in the new auditorium – Britain’s Got Talent 2018 winner Lost Voice Guy on April 26.

For more information, phone Paul Holt on 07713 214 540 or Beverley Eaves on 07747 887315 or email directors@theatre.co.uk.