'Disgusting mess' dumped in High Peak

'Mindless' flytippers have struck in the High Peak.

Wildlife crime officer PC Emerson Buckingham was on patrol in the Goyt Valley yesterday when he discovered the dumped rubbish.

It was on a single track road between Errwood Reservoir and Derbyshire Bridge near Buxton.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: "PC Buckingham reported this to High Peak Borough Council and it was confirmed to him that arrangements have been made to remove it."

In a tweet, Derbyshire Constabulary's wildlife crime officers described the flytipping as a 'disgusting mess' by 'mindless people'.