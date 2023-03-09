Derbyshire snow: Drivers asked to consider if journey is necessary, with traffic warnings issued over M1 and A38

The weather warning means driving conditions will be extremely difficult, especially for larger vehicles and those not equipped with four wheel drive between 9am today and 8am on Friday in the North West, North East and the Midlands.

National Highways is asking everyone travelling in these areas to consider if their journey is essential and to go prepared. They are warning drivers in Derbyshire to take particular care on the M1 betwee junctions 26 to 30 and on the A38, as these roads are expected to be the most impacted by the severe weather.

HGV drivers are asked to consider avoiding parts of the road network with steeper than normal inclines, such as in the Pennines. This could potentially lead to their vehicle becoming jack knifed or stranded in the wintry weather.

Where vehicles get stuck it can prevent gritting vehicles getting through to treat the road with salt or to plough snow clear from the road.

National Highways Executive Director of Operations, Duncan Smith, said: "We are well prepared and our gritters have been out in full force since Friday and will continue to treat the roads. We are asking drivers to plan ahead, check the forecast and allow more time for their journeys.”

National Highways’ staff have been already out and about yesteday afternoon spreading salt across key routes with plans to treat the motorway and major A roads network throughout any prolonged period of severe weather.