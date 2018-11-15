Derbyshire’s first Baby and Toddler Show launches in Chesterfield this weekend

Derbyshire’s first Baby and Toddler Show will be held this weekend.

Independent businesses babyluv and Giraffe nursery store have joined forces to launch the event at Casa Hotel, Chesterfield, on Sunday, November 18, from 10am to 4pm.

They decided to put on the show following the demise of ‘Toys R Us’, which included the closure of ‘Babies R Us’ and in response to comments on social media that new and expectant parents had to travel to Nottingham and Sheffield to buy their baby products.

Giraffe Nursery Store on Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield, has been in business for ten years and has a wide range of products over two floors. babyluv launched eight years ago on Chesterfield market and has quickly expanded, outgrowing their shop in town and relocating to a large showroom on Storforth Lane Trading Estate, Hasland.

Sharna Nessling, owner of babyluv, said: “I contacted Georgina owner of Giraffe after the closure of ‘Babies R Us’, when we had new customers coming in saying ‘they didn’t realise we were here.’ It was the same for her and we decided that a baby show was a fantastic way to showcase our award winning businesses and to tell expecting parents we are here to help them through the enormous choices out there.

“This is the first Derbyshire Baby & Toddler show and we will have many suppliers at the event along with 17 local businesses joining us. We are giving away 150 goody bags to the first visitors on the day as well as our Facebook competition to win a Joie 360 car seat worth over £250, which has had a fantastic response www.facebook.com/derbyshirebabyandtoddlershow.”

For more information on which brands and businesses will be at the show, click here.

Sharna added: “We have already started planning for our second event in May next year.”