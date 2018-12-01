Derbyshire police promise to name and shame Christmas drink drivers

Derbyshire police have launched their Christmas crackdown on drug- and drink-drivers.

Police are promising to name and shame anyone taking to the roads while under the influence this month, in the hope it will make them think twice about getting behind the wheel.

Inspector Justin Brown of the roads policing unit, said: “Our message is simple. If you are having even one drink, do not drive. If you take drugs, don’t drive.

“You don’t know alcohol or controlled substances will affect your ability to react to the road.”

The police operation is being backed by a joint emergency services #DontGetWrecked campaign, which has a hard-hitting message about the potential impact of road accidents.

It includes the award-winning Silent Night video, first aired in 2017, which uses children’s voices to drive the message home.

It was inspired by a real life incident where the mother of a young child was caught driving at three times over the legal alcohol limit.

The video, which cost only £11 to make – 11 toys from a pound shop – was shared online by thousands of residents last year, and police leaders believe it contributed to a significant drop in drink-driving arrests.

Tim Slater of East Midlands Ambulance Service said: “It’s not just your life you’re ruining by drink- driving, or getting behind the wheel when you’ve taken drugs.

“As well as the legal consequences you will have to face and the impact your decisions have on your life, it will have a life-changing impact for the innocent people you may injure or even kill, and their families.”

He added: “It will also have an emotional impact on the ambulance crews, emergency service personnel, hospital staff and bystanders involved in the incident. Please don’t do it.”