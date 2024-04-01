Derbyshire Police appeal after biker dies in Snake Pass bank holiday crash

Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle on the A57 Snake Pass at 11.20am on Sunday. At the scene the rider of a blue Suzuki motorcycle was pronounced deceased. His family are aware. The driver of the car, a Kia Picanto, were not seriously physically injured. The road was closed following the collision and reopened at 8.40pm.

Anyone who was in the area and may be able to assist officers with their investigation – in particular anyone with dashcam footage that may have captured the moments prior to the collision – is asked to contact police using any of the following methods, including reference 24000187594: Website – police have crime reporting tools on their website: use the online contact form; Facebook – send a private message to the Derbyshire Constabulary Facebook page or Phone 101