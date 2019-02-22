Derbyshire mum makes up to £72k a year as a webcam girl- but gets some weird requests

A single mum from Derbyshire making up to £72k a year as a webcam girl says she’ ‘the happiest she’s ever been’ in her job- and that she plans to retire at 40.

Punters pay Elysia Downings, from Buxton, £3.99 a minute to ‘perform’ in racy lingerie on webcam, allowing her to make around £6,000 a month.

But the 28-year-old saves as much of her salary as possible, opting for high street fashion over designer gear.

Speaking to The Mirror, Elysia says you ‘need a sense of humour’ to make a career a webcam due to unusual requests made by clients.

She revealed that one client has a fetish for ‘sploshing’ and another wanted her to watch people get gunged on Noel’s House Party.

Elysia added that a fellow webcam girl had a client who got his kicks by pretending to be a Jaffa Cake.

She left school with seven A* GCSE’s and says she is keen to quash the stigma surrounding mothers working in the sex industry.

Despite feeling ‘free and liberated’ thanks to webcam work, she has concerns finding love will be a challenge and that her son may get bullied when he’s older.

She said: “My mum was a lesbian and I got a lot of stick for that.

“The only thing I can do is raise him to not care what people think and it doesn’t matter.”

