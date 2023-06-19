News you can trust since 1852
Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed

Derbyshire Mountain Rescue and air ambulance called as man suffers serious injuries after jumping from waterfall

Buxton Mountain Rescue was called to a multiagency response at Three Shires Head.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 19th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 12:18 BST

A member of the public was enjoying a summer evening and decided to cool down in River Dane. He jumped from the upper-tier waterfall to the pool below.

Unfortunately, as the water level is currently extremely low, he landed hard on the riverbed, which is mainly gritstone. This resulted in suspected multiple injuries, which required specialist medical intervention from the air ambulance, after which strong pain relief was administered. Due to the severity of the injuries and location, Rescue 912 from Hull were also tasked.

Once on the scene a winch was established and the casualty was lifted on board the Sikorsky S-92, before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Buxton Mountain Rescue have been called to a multiagency response at Three Shires Head along North West Air Ambulance Charity, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, Officialwmas, Maritime and Coastguard Agency.Buxton Mountain Rescue have been called to a multiagency response at Three Shires Head along North West Air Ambulance Charity, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, Officialwmas, Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
Buxton Mountain Rescue have been called to a multiagency response at Three Shires Head along North West Air Ambulance Charity, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, Officialwmas, Maritime and Coastguard Agency.
Most Popular

A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue said: “We wish the casualty a speedy recovery. We’d also like to thank all of our volunteers for their dedication and professionalism during which was quite a technical rescue.”

A member of the public was enjoying a summer evening and wanted to cool down in River Dane. He decided to jump from the upper-tier waterfall to the pool below. Unfortunately, as the water level is currently extremely low, he landed hard on the riverbed, which is mainly gritstone. This resulted in suspected multiple injuries, which required specialist medical intervention from the air ambulance, after which strong pain relief was administered.A member of the public was enjoying a summer evening and wanted to cool down in River Dane. He decided to jump from the upper-tier waterfall to the pool below. Unfortunately, as the water level is currently extremely low, he landed hard on the riverbed, which is mainly gritstone. This resulted in suspected multiple injuries, which required specialist medical intervention from the air ambulance, after which strong pain relief was administered.
A member of the public was enjoying a summer evening and wanted to cool down in River Dane. He decided to jump from the upper-tier waterfall to the pool below. Unfortunately, as the water level is currently extremely low, he landed hard on the riverbed, which is mainly gritstone. This resulted in suspected multiple injuries, which required specialist medical intervention from the air ambulance, after which strong pain relief was administered.
A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue wished the casualty a speedy recovery and thanked volunteers for their dedication and professionalism.A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue wished the casualty a speedy recovery and thanked volunteers for their dedication and professionalism.
A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue wished the casualty a speedy recovery and thanked volunteers for their dedication and professionalism.
Related topics:Hull