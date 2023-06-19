A member of the public was enjoying a summer evening and decided to cool down in River Dane. He jumped from the upper-tier waterfall to the pool below.

Unfortunately, as the water level is currently extremely low, he landed hard on the riverbed, which is mainly gritstone. This resulted in suspected multiple injuries, which required specialist medical intervention from the air ambulance, after which strong pain relief was administered. Due to the severity of the injuries and location, Rescue 912 from Hull were also tasked.

Once on the scene a winch was established and the casualty was lifted on board the Sikorsky S-92, before being transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Buxton Mountain Rescue have been called to a multiagency response at Three Shires Head along North West Air Ambulance Charity, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue, Officialwmas, Maritime and Coastguard Agency.

A spokesperson for Buxton Mountain Rescue said: “We wish the casualty a speedy recovery. We’d also like to thank all of our volunteers for their dedication and professionalism during which was quite a technical rescue.”

