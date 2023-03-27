Derbyshire firefighter's injuries are "life-changing" following collision on Peak District road

The crash happened on March 21 between Hassop and Calver as the crew returned from an emergency call.

Her family - who have requested she not be named - said she was out of intensive care and despite the injuries she was already defying expectations.

While she escaped head injuries, they said, other injuries will have life-long consequences.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service is continuing to support the injured firefighter and her family, as well as providing support to the other firefighters involved.

The accident happened just before 5pm. No other vehicle was involved. The woman was taken to hospital by the air ambulance. Four other firefighters suffered what are believed to be minor physical injuries.

The family’s full statement said: "We would like to thank everyone who helped following the collision last Tuesday. We know how difficult it must’ve been for all her colleagues, and it has been a great comfort that her crew were not seriously injured.

"She is in the care of the amazing Major Trauma team at Northern General Hospital where she is already defying predictions and is out of ITU.

"We can confirm that her injuries are life-changing but, thankfully, she has absolutely no head injury.

"We know that with the love and support of her family, many friends, and colleagues she will face the challenges ahead with typical determination and courage.

"Thanks to her fire service family for the tremendous support they are giving us, and thanks to everyone sending love and best wishes."