Derbyshire firefighter remains in hospital with serious injuries after fire engine collided with tree on Peak District road

A firefighter remains in hospital with serious injuries following a road traffic collision in the Peak District.

By Julia Rodgerson
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 22:12 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 22:12 GMT

A road had to be closed after a fire engine collided with a tree, seriously injuring one of the firefighters, on Hassop Road, between Hassop and Calver, on Tuesday March 21.

The fire engine had been returning from an incident. A Helimed helicopter, police and the fire service were mobilised to support the response to the incident.

The incident happened just before 5pm. No other vehicle was involved in the collision.

One female firefighter had to be cut out of the fire engine due to the extent of her injuries and immediately taken by helicopter to hospital. Four other firefighters travelling in the same vehicle suffered minor injuries.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service said the female firefighter remains in hospital with serious injuries but is in a stable condition.

