De-light as Buxton WI smashes its Christmas fundraising target

Buxton WI has smashed its Christmas fundraising target and wants to decorate even more of the town with lights over the festive season.

Between July 2017 and July 2018 the group, which only set out to raise £500, has raised £1,500 towards new Christmas lights in the town.

President Ellen Wooliscroft: said: “We have raised the money with coffee mornings and guest speakers and we are thrilled we have raised so much. Thank you to everyone who supported us.”

Last year the group started the campaign to tie in with the Derbyshire WI centenary celebrations and had to raise money which would benefit the community.

Ellen said: “I think everybody agreed the town was lacking in decorations so this was the perfect choice.”

Last year the money raised paid for white battery-operated lights to be strung from the trees on The Slopes. This year they want to buy coloured lights which can be seen in the daytime as well.

Ellen said: “People don’t realise how expensive the lights are. We would love businesses or donations from people so we can decorate the trees on the town’s roundabouts.

“To sponsor a tree would cost £1,700 for five years and it would really make such a difference to the town in the run up to Christmas.”

Buxton WI, Buxton Town Team and Buxton Sparkles will be holding a fundraising stall at Buxton Market on Saturday August 25.

Anyone wanting to sponsor a tree should email townteam@buxtontownteam.org.