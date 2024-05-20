Young people 'intimidating and using bad language’ towards people using Buxton community hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers have been called to reports of antisocial behaviour near Buxton Fairfield Adult Community Education Centre.

Officers from the Buxton Neighbourhood Team have been patroling Fairfield on Friday evening (May 17), paying particular attention to the buildings around St Nicholas Hal at Victoria Park Road.

Police have received complaints recently about groups of youths in this area, causing problems for people wanting to use the hall for groups and activities.

It was reported that some young people were intimidating and using bad language directed at the public entering and leaving Buxton Fairfield Adult Community Education Centre.

