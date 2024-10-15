Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man who could smell burning was shocked to see the former Taxal Lodge School in Whaley Bridge on fire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An eye witness who saw the flames take hold of the former school, which has been derelict for years, on Sunday October 13, said: “I went outside and could smell burning and hear loud crackling, looked up to see a glow between the trees on the hill assuming at first it was just a bonfire, myself and a lady walking her dog went up the hill to see the whole roof of the building up in flames.”

Taxal Lodge was originally built in 1904 as the home of Lt. Col. Henry Ramsden-Jodrell, a Royal Artillery Captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During World War I he was director of the Ministry of Munitions

The blaze at the former Taxal Lodge School. Photo Aran Anderson

When he died in 1950, the lodge was sold and became a special school for 'disruptive or emotionally disturbed children' between the ages of 11-16 and was run by Stockport Education Authority.

Schoolboys spent weekdays at the school and were then allowed home at the weekends.

At its peak, between 50 and 60 boys lived at the Lodge.

The school changed its name in 1998 to The Taxal Centre and after changing its name finally closed its doors in 2005.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two teenagers arrested after fire at derelict school in High Peak and emergency services remain at the scene at Linglongs Road in Whaley Bridge. Photo DFRS

Since then there has been rejected planning application for 14 new homes in 2010, this was also followed by a couple of fires, one in 2010 and one in 2012.

Since then the lodge has been left empty.

Later in the year, a fire damaged a large amount of the outbuildings including the gymnasium, but the main lodge was unaffected. Open to vandals and the elements it is now in a dire state of repair.

In May of this year the 13-acre site went on the market for £850,000 with property company Auction House which said the site has the former dwelling house/school as well as a tennis court, various outbuildings, gated driveway, extensive landscaped gardens and grounds including a protected wood.

Derbyshire Police have said that two 15-year-old-boys have been detained on suspicion of arson and remain in custody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fire service spokesperson said firefighters remained on scene.

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to begin.

Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area.