VIDEO ‘The whole building was on fire’ says eye witness to Whaley Bridge Taxal Lodge blaze

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 14th Oct 2024, 22:13 BST
Updated 15th Oct 2024, 10:17 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man who could smell burning was shocked to see the former Taxal Lodge School in Whaley Bridge on fire.

An eye witness who saw the flames take hold of the former school, which has been derelict for years, on Sunday October 13, said: “I went outside and could smell burning and hear loud crackling, looked up to see a glow between the trees on the hill assuming at first it was just a bonfire, myself and a lady walking her dog went up the hill to see the whole roof of the building up in flames.”

Taxal Lodge was originally built in 1904 as the home of Lt. Col. Henry Ramsden-Jodrell, a Royal Artillery Captain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During World War I he was director of the Ministry of Munitions

The blaze at the former Taxal Lodge School. Photo Aran AndersonThe blaze at the former Taxal Lodge School. Photo Aran Anderson
The blaze at the former Taxal Lodge School. Photo Aran Anderson

When he died in 1950, the lodge was sold and became a special school for 'disruptive or emotionally disturbed children' between the ages of 11-16 and was run by Stockport Education Authority.

Schoolboys spent weekdays at the school and were then allowed home at the weekends.

At its peak, between 50 and 60 boys lived at the Lodge.

The school changed its name in 1998 to The Taxal Centre and after changing its name finally closed its doors in 2005.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Two teenagers arrested after fire at derelict school in High Peak and emergency services remain at the scene at Linglongs Road in Whaley Bridge. Photo DFRSTwo teenagers arrested after fire at derelict school in High Peak and emergency services remain at the scene at Linglongs Road in Whaley Bridge. Photo DFRS
Two teenagers arrested after fire at derelict school in High Peak and emergency services remain at the scene at Linglongs Road in Whaley Bridge. Photo DFRS

Since then there has been rejected planning application for 14 new homes in 2010, this was also followed by a couple of fires, one in 2010 and one in 2012.

Since then the lodge has been left empty.

Later in the year, a fire damaged a large amount of the outbuildings including the gymnasium, but the main lodge was unaffected. Open to vandals and the elements it is now in a dire state of repair.

In May of this year the 13-acre site went on the market for £850,000 with property company Auction House which said the site has the former dwelling house/school as well as a tennis court, various outbuildings, gated driveway, extensive landscaped gardens and grounds including a protected wood.

Derbyshire Police have said that two 15-year-old-boys have been detained on suspicion of arson and remain in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A fire service spokesperson said firefighters remained on scene.

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause of the blaze is due to begin.

Residents were advised to keep windows and doors closed and to avoid the area.

News you can trust since 1852
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice