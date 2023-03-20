A 16-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl died at the scene of a two-car collision on Sunday March 19, at 3.15am.The incident happened on Buxton Road West, Disley.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Constabulary said: “Officers were called following reports of a collision involving a silver Vauxhall Corsa and a red Ford Fiesta.

“Two passengers in the Vauxhall Corsa, a 16-year-old girl and 13-year-old girl, both from the Manchester area, sadly passed away at the scene.”

Police shut Buxton Road West in Disley, Near Lyme Park, after two girls died in a car crash. Pic Google Maps

Police say their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Two other passengers of the Vauxhall Corsa, a 21-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy were taken to hospital to be treated for their injuries which are not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, an 18-year-old man from Cheadle, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He was taken to hospital for further checks to injuries.

The driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 20-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and police say she was taken to hospital for further checks. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police are appealing for dashcam footage after two teenage girls were killed in a car crash in Disley

Officers sealed off the A6 between Light Alders Lane and Carr Brow in High Lane following the tragedy on Sunday morning.

The closure was in place for a number of hours as collision investigation work took place.

The cordon covered the main entrance to Lyme Park and police said there was no access to the main entrance from either side of the road closure.

A force spokesperson added: “Officers are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone who has knowledge of the movements of the cars that night, or dashcam or CCTV footage from around the time of the collision to come forward.”

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Cheshire Police via the website, cheshire.police.uk quoting IML 1503647 or call the police’s non emergency number on 101. To give information or evidence anonymously you can contact Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.

