Two men charged with attempted burglary in Buxton

Two men have been charged with attempted burglary at a Buxton business.

By Lucy Ball
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Nov 2022, 11:59am

It follows reports of a break in at Buxton and High Peak Golf Club in Fairfield on Sunday October, 30.

A force spokesperson said: “David King, of Alma Square, and Carl Wilson, 44, of Fairfield Road, have been bailed.

“Mr King, 31, will also face a charge of attempted theft from a car parked on Fairfield Road on the same evening.”

Two men have been charged with attempted burglary at a business in Fairfield, Buxton

Both men are due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday December, 1.

