Two men charged with attempted burglary in Buxton
Two men have been charged with attempted burglary at a Buxton business.
It follows reports of a break in at Buxton and High Peak Golf Club in Fairfield on Sunday October, 30.
A force spokesperson said: “David King, of Alma Square, and Carl Wilson, 44, of Fairfield Road, have been bailed.
“Mr King, 31, will also face a charge of attempted theft from a car parked on Fairfield Road on the same evening.”
Both men are due to appear at Chesterfield Justice Centre on Thursday December, 1.