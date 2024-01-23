Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Roads crime team worked alongside Greater Manchester Police’s Tameside Challenger Team during an operation on Monday, January 15 when two men were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, including crack cocaine and heroin in Dove Holes.

Further searches were carried out at properties in the Audenshaw area by Greater Manchester Police.

Both men were charged on Tuesday 16 January. Bailey Turner, 26, of Ashton New Road was charged with four counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin (Class A). Shaun Mitchell of Denton Court was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and heroin (Class A). They are due to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court on Tuesday, February 20.

The investigation and case are led by Greater Manchester Police, but the work forms part of a long-term operation to target serious and organised crime in the area as part of Project Unity. Project Unity brings together many different local agencies with the aim of working together to address the issues using the ‘Clear, Hold, Build’ method from the Home Office. The ‘Clear’ approach will see intelligence-led police activity in the area, aiming to disrupt criminal groups and the supply of illegal drugs.