Two men and teenage girl from Buxton due in court charged with robbery

Two men and a teenage girl from Buxton are due to appear in court next month charged with robbery.

It is in connection with an alleged incident which took place in the early hours of the morning on Friday October 11 at a property on Fairfield Road.

During the incident a 28 year old man was allegedly knocked to the ground and kicked, and a quantity of cash was reportedly stolen.

Momodoulumi Sowe (22) of no fixed address, has been charged with robbery, assault and possession of a knife, and Adam Whittam (21) formerly of Monsal Avenue, Buxton, has been charged with robbery and assault.

Both men have been remanded into custody.

A 17 year old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with robbery.

They are all due to appear at Derby Crown Court on Thursday November 14.