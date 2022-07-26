Two bikes stolen from Hope

Police are appealing for CCTV footage after two bicycles and a large collection of tools were stolen from house in Hope.

By Lucy Ball
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:06 pm

The incident happened on Saturday July, 23.

A spokesperson for Buxton Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “Two bicycles alongside a large collection of tools were stolen from an address in Castleton Road, Hope on Saturday.

One of the two bikes which was stolen from an address in Hope on Saturday.

“One bike is described as on one Scandall all black, with DMR pedals, short stem, and Maxxi tyres.

“The other a Trek Remedy 8 all black, with renthal fat bars handlebars, hope f20 pedals, red bolts on the brake discs and a kids shotgun seat and handle bars.

"Tools stolen were a mixture of Dewalt, Makita and Bosch.

“If you have any information that can assist with our enquiries, or if you have CCTV that may have caught suspicious behaviour in the vicinity please get in touch.”Anyone who may have seen anything or has footage of the area is asked to contact 101 quoting 22*427091.

