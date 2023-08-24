Tideswell crash: police update after 11 people injured
The “absolutely horrendous” collision saw six adults and five children injured – with several suffering serious but not life threatening injuries.
Police were called to the A623 Tideswell crossroads at around 10.50pm on June 24 of this year when officers found a number of injured people having been hit by a Tesla.
One Tideswell resident, who asked not to be named, said: “There was a huge emergency services presence there on the night. It was a horrific scene. We can only hope everyone makes a full recovery. It's just awful, it really is.”
The driver of the Tesla, who was detained at the scene, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving – as well as drink driving.
Following the collision a warrant was undertaken at a house in Tideswell where a quantity of class A drugs were found and the driver – a man in his 20s – was further arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
The driver was also taken to hospital with serious injuries after the collision but has since been discharged.
Providing an update on Wednesday, August 23 a spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said they didn’t receive updates from the hospital regarding the condition of the eleven people hospitalised.
They added that the man arrested remained under investigation in connection with the crash.
Anyone with information relating to the incident can contact the police quoting the reference number 23000389069.