Three teenagers charged following suspicious activity in Disley

Three teenagers have been charged following an investigation into reports of suspicious activity in Disley.

By Lucy Ball
Published 28th Mar 2023, 12:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 12:17 BST

At 2.53am on March 25 police were called to Duddy Road in Disley following a report of three suspicious men.

Police searched the area and arrested the teenagers who were subsequently charged.

Saamai Arshad, 18, of Brow Walk, Manchester and two 17-year-olds from Manchester, who can not be named for legal reasons, were charged with conspiring to steal from a motor vehicle and conspiracy to commit a burglary with intent to steal.