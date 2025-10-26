Three men charged over series of burglaries in Derbyshire
Officers from the Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team (NACT) have been investigating the crimes over the last year and have now charged three men with conspiracy to commit burglary.
They are:-
Renars Darkevics (24) of Attleboro Road, Manchester
Mason Dean (19) formerly of Upper West Grove, Manchester
Daniel McCormick (22) formerly of Foleshill Avenue, Manchester.
They are due to appear at Stockport Magistrates Court on Thursday 4 December.
The charges relate to seven burglaries in Glossop, Chapel-En-Le-Firth and Whaley Bridge committed between 11 and 12 of November 2024.