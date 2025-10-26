Three men charged over series of burglaries in Derbyshire

Three men have been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in Derbyshire’s High Peak.

Officers from the Neighbourhood Acquisitive Crime Team (NACT) have been investigating the crimes over the last year and have now charged three men with conspiracy to commit burglary.

They are:-

Renars Darkevics (24) of Attleboro Road, Manchester

The men face charges relating to seven burglaries in Glossop, Chapel-En-Le-Firth and Whaley Bridge
The men face charges relating to seven burglaries in Glossop, Chapel-En-Le-Firth and Whaley Bridge

Mason Dean (19) formerly of Upper West Grove, Manchester

Daniel McCormick (22) formerly of Foleshill Avenue, Manchester.

They are due to appear at Stockport Magistrates Court on Thursday 4 December.

The charges relate to seven burglaries in Glossop, Chapel-En-Le-Firth and Whaley Bridge committed between 11 and 12 of November 2024.

