Three arrests after teenager 'seriously assaulted' in Buxton

Three people have been arrested after a teenager was 'seriously assaulted' and taken to hospital in Buxton.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which involved a 'large group of youths' and has been reported on Facebook as a 'stabbing'.

Marlborough Road, Buxton. Pic: Google Images.

It happened in the Marlborough Road area at about 9.20pm last night (Thursday, May 30).

A force spokesman said: “A 16-year-old boy was injured in the assault and taken to hospital in Manchester, where he remains.

“Two youths aged 17 and 18, and a 42-year-old man, all from Buxton, have been arrested in connection with the incident and are in police custody for questioning.

“We understand that reports of this incident may have caused alarm in the local community, but would like to reassure the public that we are treating this as an isolated incident.

“We also want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, has video footage of it, has private CCTV nearby, or has any information that might help.

“You can call us on 101 and quote incident 1357 of May 30th, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

