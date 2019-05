As well as all having to attend accidents or other incidents, officers also have to deal with some bizarre situations and also some bizarre excuses and behaviour too. Here's a round-up of all the cars seized by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit over the last week and some of the more unusual things they've attended. All information comes from the unit's Twitter account - @DerbyshireRPU.

"#Call with good intent" A50. Call from concerned member of the public that someone was in need of assistance. Caught a glimpse of someone holding a sign asking for HELP. Arrived to find occupant had been waiting a while for their breakdown club to arrive

"Attention seeker got the attention he wanted" Chesterfield. Look at me, look at me! Attention seeker got the attention he wanted. Expired licence. #Seized #PersonalAdmin #GermanWhip

"Walking home to Burton" A444. Driver not bothered registering the vehicle to himself. Nor insuring it. Attempts to confuse the situation showing us insurance quotes on emails and bundles of random paperwork. All five occupants now walking home to Burton

"When your mate is wanted, avoid driving his car" Derby. RPUs top tip. When your mate is wanted, avoid driving his car. Particularly when you have no licence or insurance. Wanted male needs to visit the police station to get it back, which we cant imagine hes too keen on doing

