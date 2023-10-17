A teenager has appeared in court charged with theft from two shops in Buxton, burglary from a restaurant and possession of a knife.

Kenzie Beresford, of no fixed address but from the Stockport area, appeared at Tameside Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 12.

The 18-year-old was accused of stealing two trays of chocolate bars from McColls store in Fairfield on Thursday, July 27, a charity box containing cash from Buxton Woodworks on Wednesday, September 27, and stealing cash from Golden Fry in Buxton on Sunday, October 8.

Beresford was also alleged to have had a bladed article in a public place in Buxton on Tuesday, October 10.

