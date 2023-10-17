Teenager charged with theft from two Buxton shops, stealing charity box and possession of knife
Kenzie Beresford, of no fixed address but from the Stockport area, appeared at Tameside Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 12.
The 18-year-old was accused of stealing two trays of chocolate bars from McColls store in Fairfield on Thursday, July 27, a charity box containing cash from Buxton Woodworks on Wednesday, September 27, and stealing cash from Golden Fry in Buxton on Sunday, October 8.
Beresford was also alleged to have had a bladed article in a public place in Buxton on Tuesday, October 10.
He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count of burglary but pleaded not guilty to possession of a knife and was granted court bail with conditions not to enter Buxton. Beresford is set to appear back at court on Monday, November 20, in Derby.