Teenager charged with theft from two Buxton shops, stealing charity box and possession of knife

A teenager has appeared in court charged with theft from two shops in Buxton, burglary from a restaurant and possession of a knife.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 17th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 10:49 BST
Kenzie Beresford, of no fixed address but from the Stockport area, appeared at Tameside Magistrates Court on Thursday, October 12.

The 18-year-old was accused of stealing two trays of chocolate bars from McColls store in Fairfield on Thursday, July 27, a charity box containing cash from Buxton Woodworks on Wednesday, September 27, and stealing cash from Golden Fry in Buxton on Sunday, October 8.

Beresford was also alleged to have had a bladed article in a public place in Buxton on Tuesday, October 10.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and one count of burglary but pleaded not guilty to possession of a knife and was granted court bail with conditions not to enter Buxton. Beresford is set to appear back at court on Monday, November 20, in Derby.