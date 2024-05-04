Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Enquiries have been continuing into the circumstances of a fatal shooting in Whaley Bridge.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He has now been bailed as investigations continue.

“Three men who have been arrested in connection with the burglary have also now been bailed as investigations continue.”

All suspects bailed as investigation into Whaley Bridge fatal shooting continues. Photo Brian Eyre

Police were called to reports of a burglary at a property in Eccles Road at around 1.20am on Wednesday May, 1.

At the scene a man was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. He has now been formally identified as Marcus Smith, 19, of Chapel-en-le-Frith.

He remains in hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information on the incident.

Anyone with information that can assist the police investigation should contact the constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36 of 1 May.

Derbyshire Police confirmed they received reports of a burglary at the Eccles Road property on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 30 - at around 3.30pm.