Suspects bailed as investigation into Whaley Bridge fatal shooting continues
Enquiries have been continuing into the circumstances of a fatal shooting in Whaley Bridge.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “A man in his 50s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He has now been bailed as investigations continue.
“Three men who have been arrested in connection with the burglary have also now been bailed as investigations continue.”
Police were called to reports of a burglary at a property in Eccles Road at around 1.20am on Wednesday May, 1.
At the scene a man was found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. He has now been formally identified as Marcus Smith, 19, of Chapel-en-le-Frith.
A second man, who is in his teens, was found with a gunshot wound nearby in the same road.
He remains in hospital, but his injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses and information on the incident.
Anyone with information that can assist the police investigation should contact the constabulary on 101 quoting reference 36 of 1 May.
Derbyshire Police confirmed they received reports of a burglary at the Eccles Road property on the afternoon of Tuesday, April 30 - at around 3.30pm.
Officers attended the scene on April 30 and investigations into this incident are ongoing. At this stage, the force is keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are linked.