Staff at Furness Vale chip shop threatened with hammer during robbery

A man is reported to have entered the Chip Box, on the A6 Buxton Road, at 4.15pm on Wednesday and threatened staff with the hammer before demanding money from the till.

Staff then handed the man a quantity of cash and he left the shop.

The man is described as white and of stocky build. He was wearing a white face covering and long-sleeved grey and blue top, with black knee length shorts, and trainers.

Staff at a Furness Vale chip shop were threatened with a hammer during a robbery

He is understood to have left the shop in a white Vauxhall Vivaro van and driven off in the direction of Whaley Bridge.