Spate of burglaries in Hope Valley

Police are investigating a spate of burglaries in the Hope Valley and are urging residents to be ‘vigilant’ with their properties.

By Lucy Ball
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 3:59pm

On one night there were four burglaries all within close proximity to one another.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following the reports of burglaries on Fidlers Close, Lane End and Steward Gate, Bamford, during the early hours of Wednesday January, 4.

“Please be vigilant and ensure all homes, garages, sheds and outhouses are secure.”

Police are investigating a series of burglaries in Hope Valley.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101