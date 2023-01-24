On one night there were four burglaries all within close proximity to one another.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers are appealing for witnesses following the reports of burglaries on Fidlers Close, Lane End and Steward Gate, Bamford, during the early hours of Wednesday January, 4.

“Please be vigilant and ensure all homes, garages, sheds and outhouses are secure.”

