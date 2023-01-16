Severely damaged car driving through Derbyshire town seized by police
Derbyshire police seized a damaged and dangerous car driving through the High Peak this weekend.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 12:40pm
Officers from High Peak Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver while patroling Glossop.
The man was driving a car that wasn’t roadworthy that was allegedly damaged last week.
The front of the car and one of the tyres had been destroyed.
The man, who claimed to be driving friends home, told police he has done some emergency repairs and did not understand why the car was not roadworthy.
Officers seized the vehicle.
