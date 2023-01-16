Officers from High Peak Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stopped a driver while patroling Glossop.

The man was driving a car that wasn’t roadworthy that was allegedly damaged last week.

Advertisement

The front of the car and one of the tyres had been destroyed.

The man told officers he has done some emergency repairs and did not understand why the car is not roadworthy.

The man, who claimed to be driving friends home, told police he has done some emergency repairs and did not understand why the car was not roadworthy.

Officers seized the vehicle.

Advertisement