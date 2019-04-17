Serial shoplifter from Buxton jailed after breaching suspended sentence

A serial shoplifter from Buxton has been jailed after breaching a suspended sentence.

Paul Dunne, 42, of Fairfield Road, appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on April 8 charged with two counts of the theft.

Paul Dunne

Paul Dunne

The first incident took place at the Sainsbury's store on Eagle Parade on March 26 and the second was on April 1 at Morrisons.

Buxton serial thief is warned he faces prison if he re-offends
For those two offences he was sentenced to six weeks in prison, ordered to pay compensation of £20, a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

However, due to the 42-year-old having previously been handed a suspended sentence for 13 counts of thefts from shops – a further 20 week sentence was activated on top of the six weeks for the two new offences and he was jailed for a total of 26 weeks.