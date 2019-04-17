Serial shoplifter from Buxton jailed after breaching suspended sentence

A serial shoplifter from Buxton has been jailed after breaching a suspended sentence.

Paul Dunne, 42, of Fairfield Road, appeared at Chesterfield Magistrates' Court on April 8 charged with two counts of the theft.

Paul Dunne

The first incident took place at the Sainsbury's store on Eagle Parade on March 26 and the second was on April 1 at Morrisons.

For those two offences he was sentenced to six weeks in prison, ordered to pay compensation of £20, a victim surcharge of £115 and £85 costs.

However, due to the 42-year-old having previously been handed a suspended sentence for 13 counts of thefts from shops – a further 20 week sentence was activated on top of the six weeks for the two new offences and he was jailed for a total of 26 weeks.