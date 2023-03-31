RSPCA appeal after spate of shootings targeting wildlife at Buxton Pavilion Gardens

Reports have been made to the animal welfare charity that a number of corvid birds have been shot, and two grey squirrels have also been targeted.

Fay Bowers, RSPCA animal rescue officer, who is looking into the incidents, said: “This is an area of high foot traffic - so it is possible that someone has seen a person targeting the wildlife. We’re really keen to raise people’s awareness that this is happening in the area and to report any information to us on 0300 123 8018.

“It is so upsetting to think that people take pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals. These are deliberate acts of cruelty and we would appeal to people’s consciences not to commit these offences.”

Following the incidents, RSPCA reminded it is illegal under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 to take, injure or kill wild birds or interfere with their nest or eggs, unless under licence. The maximum penalty, if found guilty, is six months in prison and an unlimited fine.