Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Serious questions have been raised over whether Derbyshire police are doing enough to protect the public by stopping e-scooter riders illegally using the county’s roads. It is not currently possible to get insurance for privately owned e-scooters, which means it’s illegal to use them on the road or in public spaces.

Information obtained from the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) showed the force had seized 46 illegal e-scooters between January 2022 and July 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

E-scooter safety campaigner Sarah Gayton has labelled the figure “extremely low” and called for the police force to take more action “to get these dangerous machines off the streets”.

According to Derbyshire police’s website, anyone who does not have a licence, or the correct licence, or is riding e-scooters without insurance is at risk of being fined

However, the force has said in response that it has issued serious penalties across the county and will continue to do so.

Earlier this summer, the LDRS filed a Freedom of Information request to Derbyshire police. It specifically asked for the number of illegal e-scooters seized in the county and their locations and how many e-scooter riders had been finedwithin a 12-month period.

The force’s answers to the request showed that between January 2022 and July 2023 only 46 e-scooters were seized by officers. The force could not reveal the locations of the seizures.

Advertisement

Derbyshire police said it couldn’t say how many e-scooter riders had been fined, arguing it would take too much time for its officers to compile the data

Advertisement

Ms Gayton, who has long been calling for the sale of e-scooters to be banned as part of her role for the UK’s National Federation of the Blind, said the fact Derbyshire police could not answer how many illegal e-scooter riders had been fined was “extremely worrying”.

She said: “E-scooters are extremely dangerous and many are ridden on footpaths, on pavements, on pedestrian-only spaces and at people when they are trying to cross the road. Blind, visually impaired, older and vulnerable pedestrians, like small children, are not safe with these e-scooters whizzing around on pedestrian spaces like pavements.”

Derbyshire police said its officers are tough with e-scooter riders and strong punishments have been issued across the county. But the force added riders would be given “a reasonable chance” to change their behaviour in the first instance.

Advertisement

A spokesperson said: “As a force we have always tried to educate people where they can and cannot use e-scooters and officers will, in the first instance, explain the law to ensure that people are given a reasonable chance to change their behaviour. However, in instances where the behaviour is clearly dangerous, or there are other aggravating circumstances, then officers will take positive action against those using e-scooters illegally – this includes seizing the vehicle.