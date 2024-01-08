£1,000 offered for help in finding wanted man as Derbyshire police launch appeal

A reward of up to £1,000 is being offered to help find a man officers want to speak in connection with an alleged assault.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Officers from Derbyshire have shared an image of a wanted man Stuart Hanson, who has links to Glossop, Tameside and Manchester. The 38-year-old is wanted in connection with an alleged assault.

Anyone who has seen the 38-year-old, or has any information on his whereabouts, is asked to contact the force, using any of the below methods, quoting the reference 23000151620:

Facebook– send a private message to Derbyshire Police Facebook page

Twitter– direct message contact centre via @DerPolContact

Website– use reporting tools on Derbyshire Police website or use online contact form

Phone – call 101

You can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...