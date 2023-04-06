Prolific thief who escapes arrest warrants located by police in Buxton
Police have arrested a wanted man after spotting him while on patrol in Buxton.
By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST
The prolific thief was arrested for three offences in the town centre, and for failing to appear at court as warrants had been issued for his arrest.
Officers from Buxton Safer neighbourhood team working with Local Reactive team colleagues located the man on a street in the town, while on patrol on Wednesday, April 5.
The offender was taken into custody from where he was put before the court.