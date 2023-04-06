News you can trust since 1852
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 hour ago All the major financial changes happening in April - full list
1 hour ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
1 hour ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth
1 hour ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
1 hour ago UK set to be hotter than Monaco during Easter weekend
1 hour ago How is Tesco Clubcard changing? What to be aware of

Prolific thief who escapes arrest warrants located by police in Buxton

Police have arrested a wanted man after spotting him while on patrol in Buxton.

By Wiktoria Wrzyszcz
Published 6th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 13:20 BST

The prolific thief was arrested for three offences in the town centre, and for failing to appear at court as warrants had been issued for his arrest.

Officers from Buxton Safer neighbourhood team working with Local Reactive team colleagues located the man on a street in the town, while on patrol on Wednesday, April 5.

The offender was taken into custody from where he was put before the court.

A prolific thief was arrested in Buxton for three offences in the town centre, and for failing to appear at court as warrants had been issued for his arrest.A prolific thief was arrested in Buxton for three offences in the town centre, and for failing to appear at court as warrants had been issued for his arrest.
A prolific thief was arrested in Buxton for three offences in the town centre, and for failing to appear at court as warrants had been issued for his arrest.