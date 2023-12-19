Prolific shoplifter arrested in Buxton as £200 worth of stolen items recovered

Officers from Buxton SNT arrested a prolific shoplifter yesterday, on December 18, following a string of shop thefts in the town centre.

Officers recovered approximately £200 worth of stolen items.

Following the arrest, a spokesperson for Buxton SNT said: “ We will continue to seek out those who live amongst us who feel it is ok to prey on local hardworking businesses. We are always out in our communities but it is important at this time of year that we are there to offer support and advice and be visible around the town.

“Shop lifting will not be tolerated at any time of the year, but with so many wonderful businesses in town we will be there to assist in any way we can.