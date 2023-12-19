Prolific shoplifter arrested in Buxton as £200 worth of stolen items recovered
Officers recovered approximately £200 worth of stolen items.
Following the arrest, a spokesperson for Buxton SNT said: “ We will continue to seek out those who live amongst us who feel it is ok to prey on local hardworking businesses. We are always out in our communities but it is important at this time of year that we are there to offer support and advice and be visible around the town.
“Shop lifting will not be tolerated at any time of the year, but with so many wonderful businesses in town we will be there to assist in any way we can.
Today our message to those people is GET READY, WE ARE COMING FOR YOU! We have some lovely rooms that we would like to invite you to spend Christmas in with some nice stripey PJs.”