Police work to keep Peak District’s Snake Pass safe after reports of motorbikes racing along dangerous route

Officers are working to keep the “heavily-used” Snake Pass safe for all users after reports of motorbikes racing along the route.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:04 BST

The Hope Valley Safer Neighbourhood Team have received a number of reports concerning bikers racing along the Snake Pass – particularly on Thursday nights.

An SNT spokesperson said that officers were deployed to the route and “engaged with a number of riders about their standard of driving.

“This also provided officers a good opportunity to carry out speed checks at various points along the A57 in an effort to keep this heavily-used road safe for all motorists.

Officers undertook speed checks along the route.Officers undertook speed checks along the route.
“Whilst carrying out patrols, officers received a report of a vehicle blocking the road. Luckily we were nearby and established that a parked cars handbrake had failed.

“We will continue to monitor this activity and liaise with motorists in order to educate them about the dangers of misusing this road.”